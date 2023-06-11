UK weather: A ‘humid’ day with ‘further thunderstorms’ in places

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Today will start with plenty of sunshine and humidity.

However, as the day processes, Britons can expect cloud development in the afternoon along with scattered and thundery showers until the evening.

Met Office’s latest forecast for the day confirms that the north and west of the country will see a cloudy start, whereas, other parts will see “a bright and sunny start with temperatures quickly rising, becoming hot and humid in places with thundery showers developing”.

In the evening, UK residents can expect the showers to ease down, “leaving a mostly dry but warm and humid night.”

On Monday, Britons can expect hot and humid temperatures with plenty of sunny spells.

However, Met Office has issued a warning that there could be a “continued risk of some heavy and thundery showers initially” followed by “warm and humid nights”.

Met Office also issued a yellow warning for the thunderstorms expected on Sunday afternoon.

In an update from Saturday, the weather office said that “while some places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in places on Sunday afternoon”.

Britons can expect a small chance of homes and businesses facing flooding, with “damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

There could also be a chance of “delays and some cancellations to train and bus services” due to the same.

So far, Met Office has removed Northern Ireland from the yellow warning, while parts of Moray, Mid and West Lothian are now included.