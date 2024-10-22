Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The UK is expected to see milder temperatures this week, reaching highs of up to 17C in several southern cities.

Exeter is projected to be the warmest spot at 17C on Tuesday, while London, Brighton, Bristol, Bournemouth, and Southampton will all experience similar conditions.

The warmer weather comes after rain and wind alerts in the wake of Storm Ashley causing travel chaos across the country over the weekend. The Met Office had previously issued an amber warning for strong gusts of wind, which raised concerns about potential disruptions to commuters.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Belfast City airport and Dublin airport, while several flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen were also called off as wind speeds exceeded 80mph in some areas.

However, a new weather front moving in from northern Europe is anticipated to bring clearer skies and drier weather to southern areas from Tuesday, reducing the impact of lingering fog into the beginning of this week.

In contrast, northern regions will experience slightly cooler temperatures, with cities like Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, and Newcastle ranging from 13C to 15C.

Scotland is expected to be the coolest area, with highs between 10C and 12C, and some northern locations possibly dropping to 9C.

The Met Office expects any remaining fog to dissipate on Tuesday, leading to generally dry conditions with sunny spells in many areas.

While some cloud cover and light showers are expected to move southeast across parts of England and Wales, many locations should see some afternoon sunshine.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said: “Thanks to this weather front that’s been lingering through much of the day, we’ll get some dry and clearer conditions moving in. We do have a second frontal system arriving from the Northwest and that’ll be giving some cloud and some outbreaks into the start of Tuesday morning.

Ms Bokota added it will be a “generally quite a bright day away from those mist and fog patches – which will clear pretty quickly”.

A second frontal system from the northwest will bring additional cloud and rain to parts of the country on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect the fog to clear quickly, allowing for a generally bright day, apart from some residual mist.

As the day progresses, a band of rain will gradually shift southeast, though these showers are expected to break up as brighter weather develops later on.

While southern areas will enjoy mild temperatures and sunshine, northern regions may feel a stronger westerly breeze, with temperatures remaining in the low double digits.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, the Met Office suggested that temperatures will be closer to average than in previous weeks, with isolated patches of fog in the north and conditions feeling warmer further south.