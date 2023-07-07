For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A three-day thunderstorm warning has been issued as the Met Office warns sunny conditions that will see temperatures soar to 30C this weekend will turn stormy for some.

The yellow warning begins on Friday across parts of Northern Ireland from 11.00 until 18.00, with heavy showers wielding the potential to cause travel disruption and flooding that could pose a danger to life.

The warning mainly covers the west, including Londonderry/Derry, Donegal and Coleraine, where 20 to 30mm of rain could accumulate.

Sunny conditions could turn stormy for some this weekend, the Met Office has warned (PA)

However, on Saturday the thunderstorm warning will move to cover the majority of Scotland and England, stretching from northern Scotland down to London from 9am until midnight.

The Met Office has warned that “flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”, with “fast flowing or deep floodwater” that could pose danger to life possible.

The three-day warning begins on Friday across parts of Northern Ireland (Met Office/screengrab)

On Saturda,y the thunderstorm warning will move to cover the majority of Scotland and England (Met Office/screengrab)

Thunderstorms will then move back to Northern Ireland on Sunday (Met Office/screengrab)

Heavy showers and thunder are expected to sweep parts of England on Saturday morning, before moving to northern England and Scotland in the afternoon and the evening. Some locations will see intense rainfall that could accumulate up to 50mm in a short period of time.

The end of the weekend will see thunderstorms move back to Northern Ireland, except this time the warning is in place across the country from 10am on Sunday until 9am. Some areas with heavy rainfall could experience between 25 and 35mm across a few hours.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 29C in London on Friday (Met Office/screengrab)

The mercury will dip a little lower on Saturday, with a warm 23C in Manchester (Met Office/screengrab)

Sunday is expected to welcome the lowest temperatures across the weekend, ranging from 20C in Glasgow to 22C in London (Met Office/screengrab)

“Despite the warm start to the weekend weather for most, we expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours”, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said.

“The main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds, so keep in touch with the latest forecasts. Warnings may be issued in due course, should confidence increase. However, the vast majority of places will avoid the worst conditions.”

The five-day forecast from the Met Office is as follows:

Friday 7 July: A very warm and sunny day for many, though it will remain wet and windy in the northwest with a risk of thunderstorms in Northern Ireland. Breezy, especially on the western coasts.

Rain clearing to give a warm dry evening for most, with plenty of evening sunshine. Muggy overnight, perhaps giving uncomfortable sleeping conditions. A few showers possible in the west.

Saturday 8 July: Another warm day on Saturday, but with rain turning to thunderstorms across many areas for a time, especially in north and east during the afternoon. Windy in the northwest.

Sunday 9 July - Tuesday 11 July: Fresher and unsettled on Sunday and into next week. With a risk of heavy showers and the odd rumble of thunder.