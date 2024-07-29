Support truly

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms for much of the UK.

Most of southern England, the Midlands and much of the North of England are covered by the yellow alert, which comes into force at 12am on Thursday and ends at 11.59pm.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption,” the Met Office said.

It comes after yellow heat health warnings were issued across most of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UK could experience a heatwave this week before thunderstorms break as temperatures are expected to soar to 32C on Tuesday in the South East.

Much of the UK is set to experience very hot weather with increasingly humid conditions.

A heatwave threshold in the UK is only met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office. This is 25C for most of the UK but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

The weather warning on Thursday afternoon is expected to cause heavy showers and thunderstorms across the country which ‘may lead to some disruption’ says the Met Office.

Driving conditions are set to be challenging as flash flooding and subsequent road closures are predicted.

Delays on public transport are anticipated, particularly if lightning strikes occur, and there is a possibility that power cuts will impact homes and businesses.

The Met Office say there is a small risk of fast-flowing or deep floods that will be ‘a danger to life’ with homes at risk of damage from the elements.

The exact locations to be affected are still uncertain and while some places will stay dry all day, others could face torrential downpours ‘with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds’ they added.

Their advice to the public is as follows: prepare to protect your property and people from injury, check to ensure moveable objects and temporary structures are well secured, check road conditions before travelling, consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack, and other essential items, if caught in the thunder find a safe and enclosed shelter and be sure to avoid trees or other structures which may be struck by lightning – always move to lower ground if you are on an elevated area.

More to follow...