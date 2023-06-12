For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parts of the United Kingdom are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms after the country experienced its hottest day on record on Sunday as temperatures reached 32C.

The Met Office forecast showed parts of the UK were set to be battered by torrential rain on Monday as the weather remained hot and humid for many.

The yellow warnings covered large parts of England including London, Oxford, Nottingham, and Manchester. There were also thunderstorm warnings in both Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thunderstorm warnings are in place from midday until 9pm on Monday.

A total of 28.6mm of rain fell in Charlwood, Surrey, on Sunday afternoon, which is almost half the average for the whole month of June.

Forecasters have warned torrential downpours may cause challenging conditions in parts of the country.

Britons could expect a small chance of homes and businesses facing flooding, with “damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

There could also be a chance of “delays and some cancellations to train and bus services” due to the same.

This comes after the country experienced its hottest day on record on Sunday with Kew Gardens recording mercury at 32C and temperatures reaching 30C at Heathrow.

The Met Office forecasted that next week the risk of thundery downpours would continue in some areas and temperatures were likely to remain above average.

This summer in the UK is expected to be hotter than normal, though temperatures aren’t forecasted to break last year’s record-setting levels yet.

Early signs suggested higher-than-average heat was likely to occur in the UK and across Southern Europe for the rest of the month and the beginning of July, according to climate scientists from the Met Office and the bloc’s Earth observation agency Copernicus.

Britain baked in scorching heat last July, with temperatures hitting an unprecedented 40.2C in London and setting off fires across the city.