UK weather: ‘Risk to life’ thunderstorm warning as month’s worth of rain to hit

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that could endanger lives has been issued as the Met Office warns almost a month’s rain could fall on parts of the UK.

The warnings are in for Sunday, with major cities including Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea due to be hit.

The forecaster has warned that there is a “small chance” lives could be put at risk, while homes and businesses could also be in danger of flooding quickly due to “torrential downpours” expected to hit the southwest of England and south Wales.

Up to 70mm of rain is expected to fall within a space of a few hours, nearly reaching the September average rainfall for the region, which is typically 92.45mm.

While the risk is said to be low, buildings could also be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds as well as floodwater.

There is also a “small chance” of power cuts or that other services to homes and businesses could be lost while some communities could also be cut off by floodwater.

Due to spray and sudden floods, roads may be closed at short notice while “difficult driving conditions” are expected on those that remain open.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said the region had already seen some rainfall but it was expected to get worse later this weekend.

She added: “The heaviest and most persistent rain will be tomorrow morning, bringing a risk of some potential flooding in homes and businesses.”

Parts of England and Wales could face heavy rainfall on Sunday (PA)

Ms Ayers urged drivers to think about their stopping distances if they need to travel on a motorway and to look at the Met Office and RAC websites for updates before setting off.

She said the region’s weather will “remain unsettled” early next week, bringing “very changeable and autumnal” conditions.

People planning on travelling have been warned that there may be delays or sudden cancellations to trains and buses.

More heavy showers and even further thunderstorms are possible in the region early next week while the band of rain is set to move northwards.

Much of England and Wales will remain unaffected by the storms but lighter rain could fall across the north of England, Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland over the weekend.

Cloudy conditions are expected in unaffected areas, with a possibility of sunny spells that are “likely to be fairly limited”, while temperatures are not set to top the low 20s.