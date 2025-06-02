UK sees warmest spring on record after Met Office issue summer heatwave warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has recorded its warmest spring on record and its driest in more than 50 years, according to provisional Met Office figures.

Provisional figures showed this spring’s average temperature of 9.5C was above the long-term climatological average by 1.4C.

It comes after the forecaster warned the UK could be hit by heatwaves and it was twice as likely the country would experience a hot summer.

“The data clearly shows that recent decades have been warmer, sunnier, and often drier than the 20th century average,” Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said.

“This spring shows some of the changes we're seeing in our weather patterns, with more extreme conditions, including prolonged dry, sunny weather.”

open image in gallery The forecaster warned the UK could be hit by heatwaves ( PA )

Eight of the 10 warmest UK springs have occurred since the year 2000, and the three warmest springs have all occurred since 2017, the agency said.

Temperatures in the UK provisionally averaged 9.51C across March, April and May, just above the previous spring record of 9.37C, which was set only last year.

The next warmest springs were in 2011 (9.12C), 2014 (9.02C) and 2007 (9.02C). Met Office temperature data begins in 1884.

Meanwhile, the Met Office’s three-month outlook shows it is 2.3 times more likely than normal that the UK will be hot over meteorological summer, which begins on 1 June and ends on 31 August.

The average temperatures across the UK over those months range from 10-17C, with the south east of England experiencing the higher averages of 16-17C.

open image in gallery Temperatures in the UK provisionally averaged 9.51C across March, April and May ( Getty Images )

The Met Office said: “While the current three-month outlook shows an increased chance of a hot summer, the temperature signals for this summer are similar to those for recent years and consistent with our warming climate.

“The increased chance of hotter than average temperatures is not a guarantee of prolonged hot weather or heatwaves, but it does mean that heatwave conditions could be reached at times.

“However, it’s important to bear in mind that an increased chance of hot conditions could also reflect a mix of hot and cool days, warm nights, or less extreme levels of warmth rather than continual heatwave conditions specifically.”

Data shows it has been a decade since the last time a summer was predicted to be cool, in 2015. The latest outlook also shows the levels of rainfall and wind speed for the next three months will likely be near average.