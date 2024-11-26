Met Office issues new UK weather warnings for rain with further flooding possible
Yellow weather warnings for rain will be in place in parts of UK overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday
The Met Office has issued weather alerts for rain across parts of the UK, warning of likely further flooding, power cuts and travel chaos.
Two yellow weather warnings for rain will be in place in parts of London, the south east of England and some of the south west on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The forecaster announced on Tuesday morning that the alerts will be in place from 10pm on Tuesday through to midday on Wednesday.
It said: “Spells of rain, heavy in places, likely to lead to some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.”
More follows on this breaking news story...
