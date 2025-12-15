Kayaks being used to rob homes after flooding leaves town evacuated

Looters are using kayaks to rob homes in Washington that had been affected by devastating floods, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
One homeowner confronted the burglars, who had arrived by kayak and other boats, and successfully recovered their stolen belongings.
Deputies had previously made contact with kayakers in a restricted zone earlier on the day of the robbery but did not confirm any criminal activity at the time.
Lieutenant Glenn DeWitt advised residents to secure their valuables and warned potential looters that they would be found and arrested.
The state is experiencing historic levels of flooding, with rivers reaching record depths, prompting an emergency declaration signed by Donald Trump to authorise FEMA assistance.