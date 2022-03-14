Parts of Britain could be warmer than Rome and Madrid this week as temperatures are set to soar after a cold snap.

Temperatures will increase throughout the week as clearer skies are mostly on the cards, according to Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, though he added that temperatures are capped slightly midweek by the amount of cloud over the UK.

But the end of week will see sunnier skies as “high pressure has more influence on the weather” so temperatures will climb further reaching up to 17C for parts of the south and west, and parts of England that are inland and away from the coast.

According to BBC weather forecasts for Rome this weekend, the Italian capital will have highs of 13C and 15C, while Spain’s capital Madrid will only reach 15C on its mildest days- lower than temperatures expected in parts of Britain.

Although the higher temperatures raise hopes for a mini heatwave, Mr Claydon said that we are “a long way from heatwave criteria” which requires temperatures to be around 25C.

Still, the warm weather is good news for those headed to the Cheltenham Festival from Tuesday to Friday this week with sunny skies and temperatures up to 13C to look forward to.

St. Patrick day party-goers will also be in good spirits as the Met Office forecasted “fine and dry” weather over Thursday and Friday for most, but some rain in the far northwest.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Today:

Cloud and rain moving east across Northern Ireland, much of Scotland and into northern England. Early fog patches in the south clearing, then sunny spells, but also scattered showers, a few heavy in far south.

Tonight:

Some rain in the northeast at first and later northwest Scotland. Showers elsewhere becoming isolated, with clear spells allowing some frost and patchy fog.

Tuesday:

Rain and strong winds for north and west Scotland and then Northern Ireland. Mostly fine and dry elsewhere with plenty of hazy sunshine, just a few showers in eastern England.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Outbreaks of rain for many on Wednesday, some heavy. Thursday and Friday fine and dry for most, but some rain in the far northwest. Mild days but some overnight frost.