Flooding has swept across parts of the UK as torrential downpours brought up to two inches of rainfall.

The Met Office warned that persistent, heavy rain could affect homes, businesses and public transport in parts of south east England on Sunday.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 4pm today, stretching from Chichester, West Sussex, to Canterbury, Kent and the Environment Agency has issued 24 flood alerts.

Cars have been battling through deep waters in London (Independent TV)

People shelter under umbrellas as they punt along the River Cam in Cambridge during a heavy rain shower (PA)

Areas of London have suffered flooding caused by the heavy rain including Dagenham Heathway Tube Station having to temporarily close. Drivers in the capital have been sharing images of drenched roads on social media.

The Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville posted on Twitter that the local authority had targeted areas such as the A10 to reduce the impact of flooding from the heavy rains seen overnight.

Some parts of England, near Brighton and St Albans, are set to receive up to 32mm of rainfall per hour on Sunday afternoon.

Plumpton, near Lewes, East Sussex, had already seen 39mm of rain in the previous 24 hours – more than a third of the average monthly rainfall for the area, the spokesman said.

A Met Office spokesman said earlier on Sunday: “Southern England and the South East has seen quite a heavy band of rain move fairly slowly.

“Following it is going to be a day of blustery showers, thundery at times, so it’s going to be a wet day ahead.”

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across south-east England (Met Office)

Red areas show where rainfall is likely to surpass 32mm per hour (Met Office)

Roads have been submerged by water in the worst affected areas. Flooding on the A38 has brought traffic to a standstill, affecting Devon and Cornwall. A junction in Sussex was closed this morning after heavy rains caused the road to become unpassable.

South Western Railway tweeted that they have train disruptions due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Rude Esplanade and Shanklin on the Island Line.

The Met Office said Monday is forecast to be cloudy with spells of rain mainly in the west, where it will become “very windy” later while remaining brighter in the east.

Heavy, squally rain is predicted to return overnight into Tuesday, making way for sunny spells and showers which ease on Wednesday, with more rain expected in north-western areas on Thursday when it is expected to be windy but mild.

The spokesman said South Wales could experience heavy rain and strong winds on Monday night into Tuesday.

The rain pours into St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, before the Premier League match (PA)

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Sunday:

Rain will become heavier and more persistent across southeastern parts of England this morning, clearing this afternoon. Fog slow to clear over the northeast Midlands and northeast England. Else, sunny spells and showers, some heavy with risk thunder, mainly west.

Sunday evening:

Further showers, some heavy in the south and west, more isolated in the east, where there will be clear spells. Windy, especially in the west.

Monday:

Rather cloudy with showers and also some longer spells of rain, mainly in the west, where becoming very windy later. Brighter at times in the east.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Heavy, squally rain for a time overnight Tuesday, then sunny spells and frequent showers by day, showers easing Wednesday. Further rain for northwestern areas Thursday. Often windy, and turning mild.