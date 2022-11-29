UK weather: Fog blankets parts of country as commuters warned of train delays
Fog is blanketing parts of the UK this morning, with commuters likely to face travel delays.
A yellow warning from the Met Office is in place across the whole of Northern Ireland and much of the east of England and into Wales.
Workers in Portsmouth, Bath, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Nottingham and Manchester have all woken up to fog on Tuesday.
The Met Office has said that people should expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.
There is also a chance of delays or cancellations of flights.
A weather warning from the forecaster said: “Areas of fog, dense in places, have developed and will be stubborn to clear through much of this morning.
“Whilst some fog is likely to persist all day, many places will see this lifting into low cloud or clear by this afternoon.”
They added: “Mist and fog will lead to difficult driving conditions this morning, and the fog will linger all day in some places.
“Away from the fog it will be a frosty but sunnier start to the day.”
The warning is in place until 11am today but weather conditions could still affect travel later in the day.
