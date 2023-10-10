Jump to content

Met Office issues new severe weather warnings after major flooding in Scotland

More showers expected this week with fresh yellow weather warning in force for Scotland

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 10 October 2023 05:45
Comments

Train tracks submerged in Scotland following mass floods

The UK is set to turn cooler this week after 27C sunshine over the weekend as rain and breeze from the north are set to take over the rest of the country.

The Met Office forecast for the week shows temperatures are expected to dip for most of the country.

The incessant rain in Scotland and Northern England, which led to flooding and landslides over the weekend, began clearing on Monday as the southwestern parts of the UK saw temperatures of 20C and above once more.

However, the forecast shows more rainfall is expected in Scotland, with clouds reaching Northern Ireland and northwest England later in the day on Tuesday.

Another yellow weather warning is in force for parts of western Scotland on Tuesday, bringing a risk of some additional flooding and transport disruption.

The day is expected to begin with patchy rain in Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and Northern England, giving way to warm sunshine in most parts of the country.

This comes after torrential rains battered Scotland over the weekend, with a month’s rainfall falling in just a few hours and leaving several areas flooded. Ten motorists in Argyll and Bute had to be airlifted to safety from landslips caused by rain.

The extreme weather in the North was in contrast to the bright sunshine in the south, due to warm weather from France.

“Warmth to the south is likely to continue at least at the start of next week, before a likely gradual return to a more typically autumnal weather regime,” said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond.

On Wednesday, rain is expected to move south across England and Wales, while other parts of the UK will see sunshine and blustery showers.

The forecast said the weather will be taking a “cooler” turn from Wednesday onwards. Rainy weather is set to give way to clear skies by the end of the week as a brighter weekend has been forecast.

