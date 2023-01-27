Extreme cold weather alert extended again as temperatures plunge to -7.5C

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An alert for extreme cold weather has been extended for the fourth time.

The rare amber weather alert for bitter temperatures will now run until midday on Saturday after temperatures plunged below -7C Wednesday night.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) broadened its level 3 cold weather alert on advice from the Met Office, having initially been issued on Monday as a freezing fog descended across parts of the UK.

Many parts of southern England experienced poor visibility due to freezing fog (PA Wire)

It said the current alert has been extended to capture the cold overnight conditions, but added that daytime temperatures will be mostly close to average.

The UKHSA has urged particular caution for vulnerable and elderly people amid concerns that people won’t turn on their heating due to fears over the cost of soaring bills.

The Met Office is warning that all of England will experience cold weather until Saturday.

Forecasters said there was a 90 per cent chance of severe cold weather and icy conditions between 9am on Thursday and 12pm on Saturday in parts of England.

They warn this could lead to disruption of the delivery of services.

Large swathes of the country are covered by the severe cold weather alert (Met Office)

The Met Office said that further night frosts were expected to set in over the weekend, with the most widespread frost likely on Friday night into Saturday morning, along with some patchy freezing fog in the south.

It has urged Britons to refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust’s emergency plan for appropriate preventive action.

The warning issued advises: “Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

“Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.

“Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.”

Cold mornings have brought frost across much of the UK (PA)

Current forecasts have indicated widespread freezing fog is set to continue until next week, however temperatures are expected to return to their seasonal averages.

Frost is also expected across the UK with “some periods of prolonged rainfall or heavier showers to the north,” the Met Office have said.

Met Office five-day outlook

This evening and tonight:

Still a few showers around eastern coasts. Otherwise, many areas fine and cold with a widespread frost in the northwest. Some freezing fog patches likely for parts of the west, mainly Northern Ireland.

Friday:

Fog clearing leaving another mainly fine day though a few showers possible for northern England at first. Thicker cloud will bring spells of mainly light rain to the northwest later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Frost and freezing fog patches in the south on Saturday morning. Otherwise, bands of increasingly patchy rain moving south, interspersed with drier interludes. Very windy in northern Scotland from Sunday.