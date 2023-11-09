Scattered showers expected as weather charts show when snow is arriving in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set for another day of mixed and unsettled weather with more showers forecasted by the Met Office with some sunshine.

Parts of the UK saw some continued showers this week but lighter than last week’s rainfall due to Storm Ciarán which led to widespread flooding and travel chaos.

The weather forecast from WXCharts, which gets its data from the Met Desk, shows there is a chance of some snow on Thursday and Friday in Scotland.

Showers are expected to continue on Thursday in western areas, with some “heavy and possibly thundery downpours with hail”, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, further east can enjoy drier weather with sunny spells.

The temperatures, however, are expected to dip slightly, feeling cooler during the day with nights getting chilly below freezing level further north.

The unsettled weather will remain in place for three days until Friday but showers are expected to get lighter, with more clear spells and patchy frost developing inland.

After relatively fine weather on Saturday, more showers are expected for Sunday along with strong winds spreading eastwards.

However, the pattern of unsettled weather will continue throughout the month, with western and northern areas “seeing the bulk of rainfall,” the Met Office long-range forecast shows.

Rainfall totals will tend to be higher across western areas of the UK, especially coasts and hills, the forecaster says.

Weather map show rain clouds covering most of the UK with some possibility of snow (WXCharts)

Britons can brace for “longer spells of rain” with most of the country interspersed with “very brief drier interludes”.

Temperature will remain close to normal but on the mild side.

“Some overnight patchy frost and fog is possible at times but, overall, the chance of widespread fog and frost is lower than normal,” the forecaster says.