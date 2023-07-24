For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Residents in England and Wales can expect relief from rain clearing out, but flood alerts remain in place for parts of Northern England where heavy downpours have disrupted sporting events and left festivalgoers drenched.

The Met Office forecast for Monday showed a mix of sunny intervals and isolated showers as the weather is predicted to remain cool due to breezy conditions.

At the start of the day, some showers will persist in the southeast for a while, the forecaster said. Northwest Scotland will see the onset of rain later in the day, the Met Office said.

Over the weekend, there was a large band of rain across central UK, particularly Northern England and Wales, which led to frequent downpours and chilly temperatures in the south, prompting yellow warnings.

This led to a big contrast in temperatures witnessed in the north, which were unusually chilly, compared to the south. Brizlee Wood in the north recorded a temperature of approximately 13C on Sunday, while further southeast, Cavendish managed 25C, the Met Office said.

Sporting events, including the Ashes and the Open, as well as music festivals have been impacted by the wet conditions.

The band of rain is set to start clearing from England and Wales on Monday morning, giving way to sunshine and drier conditions by the evening.

But some places continue to be under flood alerts. Twelve local areas in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and Yorkshire have received alerts, and there are also isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said “minor surface water flooding impacts” is possible in those areas, but the overall flood risk for England and Wales is “very low” over the next five days.

On Tuesday, the Met Office said parts of the north and east regions should be prepared for heavy and thundery downpours.

The day will commence with a few areas experiencing local chilliness. As it progresses, residents can expect a blend of sunny spells and occasional showers.

The unsettled conditions will continue later this week and may go on till the first week of August with Wednesday and Thursday seeing outbreaks of rain and stronger winds returning from the west and feeling humid.

“At the moment it’s divided, we sit on the cold side of the jet to the north of it, we’ve got low pressure coming,” said Rachel Ayers, meteorologist at the Met Office.

“It can stay like this for quite a while as it has been for the last few weeks. It’s hard to say when it will all break down, it’s not looking like anything will soon,” she said.

“Looking at a longer range, it will be cool and changeable, into the second week of August it could be a little more settled.

“But it doesn’t mean we’re not going to see any settled interludes in the meantime, on Tuesday we’ve got a nudge of high pressure which means showers will be less heavy and more isolated, so it’ll bring a more settled day,” she said.

“The overall picture for the next couple of weeks is mostly damp and no prolonged spells of settled weather or above average temperatures.”

The long-range forecast showed temperatures are set to remain average to cool, especially in more persistent rain or showers. The wettest conditions will likely be seen in the north and west, albeit with some showers towards the southeast.