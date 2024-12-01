Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Met Office has warned Brits to expect more snow next week as temperatures plunge to below freezing for in some regions.

After a relatively mild weekend with highs of 16C in the south west, temperatures are expected to drop to as cold as minus 7C in parts of rural Scotland on Monday night.

The forecasters warned that alongside the chilly temperatures, some should expect wintry showers and snow in the days ahead.

“Tuesday will start with a widespread frost and potentially patchy fog in places,” the Met Office said in its outlook for next week. “Rain will spread east later in the day or overnight into Wednesday, with some snow likely in places initially, mainly over high ground in Scotland and northern England.”

Mild weather on Sunday will be followed by “wet and windy” conditions in parts of the UK, including Wales and north west England.

open image in gallery Temperatures are set to plunge on Tuesday morning ( Met Office )

“Starting on Monday we will see some colder weather arrive,” spokeswoman Becky Mitchell said.

“Temperatures will be a bit below average to start next week. Monday we have got some showery outbreaks of rain, and northerly wind. Tuesday we will have a band of rain gradually moving in from the west.

“The temperatures this whole time will be around mid-single figures, so feeling pretty chilly. We will have some overnight frost as well, particularly on Monday night.

“Temperatures on Monday could fall as low as about minus 7C in parts of rural Scotland overnight. That is likely to be the coldest night of the week. Thereafter temperatures are probably turning average from midweek, with rain at times and some dry interludes too.”

open image in gallery Much of the UK will see widespread rain on Tuesday night ( Met Office )

The rest of the week looks likely to remain unsettled, especially for northern and western parts of the UK.

The plunging temperatures comes after weeks of disruption seen across the UK as a result of severe weather.

The arrival of Storm Conall earlier this week saw the Met Office issue weather alerts for rain across parts of the UK as many were told to prepare for flooding, power cuts and travel chaos.

It came just days after Storm Bert caused havoc across many areas of the UK.

Hundreds of homes were left underwater, roads turned into rivers, and winds of more than 80mph recorded across parts of the country.

Communities in England and Wales were starting a “massive clean-up” following the widespread flooding, with residents in some affected areas have said they do not believe the chaos will be cleared by Christmas.