For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons are set to bask in the sun again this weekend as parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Istanbul.

The last days of the half-term holiday will see temperatures soar both in the north and south as Glasgow and Bude are expected to reach 23C while Turkey’s hotspot Istanbul will be 22C.

Across most of the UK, temperatures hover between the late teens and 22C, with lower temperatures likely around coastal areas such as Dover.

Meteorologist Stephen Dixon said it will be a “good weekend for the vast majority of the UK”.

He said: “There will be plenty of dry, fine and sunny weather through the weekend in the UK with high pressure still in charge, seeing some warmer temperatures, possibly seeing low-20s especially in the west.”

People enjoying the warm weather along the river Avon in Warwick (PA Wire)

“Areas further east have been seeing more prolonged cloud, generally in the mid or low teens and that’s going to continue for the eastern areas.”

However, going into the rest of the month, the Met Office has warned that sunny spells could be disrupted by some thunder and rain.

The Met Office’s forecast from Tuesday for the rest of June says: “In general, the UK is likely to see a continuation of the recent dry weather for much of this period. Eastern and northern areas are likely to see more cloud than the west, especially in coastal areas exposed to onshore winds.

“There is a chance of isolated showers, mostly over high ground, in the early part of the period, with a small, but increasing, risk of rain or showers, perhaps thundery, over parts of southern and south-eastern England and Wales as the period progresses.”

People enjoy the sunny weather on Westminster Bridge, by the Houses of Parliament, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On temperatures moving into next weekend, Mr Dixon said that it is “not beyond the realms of possibility that it could top the hottest day”. The highest temperature in the UK so far this year was 25.1C in Porthmadog on Tuesday.

He added: “As we move towards next weekend there’s a signal for temperatures possibly getting towards the mid-20s. It’s not anything we’d call a heatwave, but there’s some signals for later next week and into next weekend for higher temperatures, particularly in the south.

“The high pressure will be in place for the foreseeable future. There’s a chance of some lighter showers for parts of Northern Ireland and perhaps Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be very isolated.

“As we move into next weekend, although the temperature is looking to increase in the south, that does increase the chance of some isolated showers popping up. It is western areas that are looking likely to have the longer sunny periods, parts of Wales as well as the south-west of England, but for the vast majority it will be feeling very pleasant.

“It will be slightly warmer than average but not beyond what we’d normally see.”