The UK will continue to bask in sunshine this week as the Met Office forecast predicts “very warm temperatures” for upcoming days, ahead of the scorching summer heat expected in June.

Britons experienced yet another sunny day on Tuesday with the mercury soaring above 25C in the west. Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales also experienced their highest temperatures of the year so far.

However, eastern areas continue to experience cloudier conditions, keeping temperatures in the low teens.

Wednesday is getting off to a cloudy start after an overnight dip in temperatures. The cloud cover, however, will gradually break, allowing warm sunshine to develop and brighten the coming days, according to the Met Office.

The weather is expected to be predominantly dry as late sunshine with clear spells will be enjoyed by many.

As the UK enters June, the official start of the summer season, the mercury is set to go higher as the Met Office predicts “very warm temperatures” for the days to come as high pressure continues to dominate.

Meanwhile, the divide between east and west is expected to continue as the best of the sunshine may still be reserved for western areas while there will be a more extensive cloud cover in the east and northeast.

Breezy conditions can be expected in the southern regions.

As the day ends, there is a possibility of local fog patches developing in the western regions.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Britons can expect early cloud cover to retreat towards the north and east, resulting in cooler conditions in these areas.

On the other hand, warm sunshine will develop across most regions as the cloud breaks up. Breezy conditions will persist in the southern parts of the country.

Over the weekend, many regions can look forward to warm sunshine, although parts of the north and east could initially experience persistent low clouds.

Temperatures are expected to climb higher by next week, making way for the scorching summer heat, showed weather maps.