Mapped: What areas of the UK will hit 20C on hottest day of the year so far
Met Office says temperatures expected to rise for spring equinox on Thursday
The UK is set for its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures in some parts are expected to reach 20C in highs exceeding Spain or Greece.
The Met Office said the spring equinox on Thursday, which marks the first day of astronomical spring, could be the warmest day of 2025.
Southern areas of the UK could hit 20C, with parts of the country set to be hotter than Barcelona in Spain and Athens in Greece, where highs of 15C and 12C are forecast respectively.
It comes after Wednesday’s highest recorded temperature was 18C in St James’ Park, central London, by 3pm.
It is in the capital also on Thursday where temperatures are likely to reach 20C, between 1pm and 5pm.
Manchester is not far behind, with temperatures expected to peak at 19C, between 2pm and 4pm.
Then Cardiff should see temperatures of 18C, also between 2pm and 4pm.
The highest recorded UK spring equinox temperature was 21.5C in 1972, and Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said 2025’s highest temperature is unlikely to top that.
This year has so far peaked at 19.7C in Crosby, Merseyside, on 9 March.
Wetter weather will then move in on Friday and the weekend will be more unsettled.
Mr Dixon said: “Tomorrow’s weather – it’s going to be a widely dry, fine and sunny day for many, with temperatures well above average at the time of year.
“Temperatures are going to peak on the Thursday and they’ll decline into the weekend, heading closer towards average but still relatively warm for this time of year”.
Higher pressure to the east of the UK is currently helping to draw warmer air north across the country, he said.
The sunshine will be only broken by some fair-weather cloud in central parts of England on Thursday, he said.
Friday will remain warm for many but some rain is expected to move in from the south west. Showers are forecast to start in Cornwall and gradually travel north-east during that day into parts of Wales and central and southern England.
Rain is then expected for much of the country through the weekend.
Meteorological spring always starts on 1 March while astronomical spring, or the equinox, begins around 20 March each year. The other equinox is in September and both mark the Sun crossing the equator, rather than being at an angle. Day and night are therefore about the same length.
