UK weather live: Manchester Airport warns of flight delays as runways reopen amid snow and ice warning
The warning for snow comes amid continued weather disruption at airports and schools across the UK
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Manchester Airport has warned of flight delays after reopening its runways, after they were forced to close on Thursday morning due to “significant levels of snow”.
“Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays.” the airport said on X. Travellers have been advised to check with their airline for the latest flight information.
Northly airflows are bringing sustained low temperatures into the UK, the Met Office says, reaching as low as -12.4C overnight, according to the BBC.
Three yellow warnings for snow and ice were lifted from Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England at 11am on Thursday, after snow and sleet caused travel disruption on Wednesday.
One yellow warning for snow and ice remains in northern Scotland, and will be in place until 23:59 on Thursday.
But more snow and ice warnings are expected in the coming days, the Met Office said, and an amber cold weather alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will remain in place until Sunday midday.
Three weather warnings lifted
Three weather warnings have been lifted for snow and ice.
The warnings covered south west England, western and northern Wales, and northern parts of northern Ireland.
One yelloe warning for snow and ice remains in northern Scotland.
Manchester Airport warns of delays as runways reopen
Manchester Airport runways are now back open after a temporary closure due to heavy snow.
The airport said on X: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays.
“Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.
“We would like to thank teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again.”
Yellow warning for ice in southern England lifted
A yellow weather warning for ice which has covered much of southern England for the past 10 hours has now been lifted.
Temperatures in the area currently range from around -2C to 3C.
As of now, there are no more weather warnings in place for the weekend - but the Met Office’s forecast for Wednesday said snow and ice warnings are “likely to be issued” on Thursday and Friday.
Walking and cycling safely in icy conditions
People who need to walk or cycle in areas at risk of snow and ice are advised by the Met Office to take extra care and leave early if possible.
The forecaster issued the following advice for those leaving their homes:
- Plan to leave the house five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.
- If making a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
- Take extra care when walking on untreated pavements and prepare for journeys by wearing footwear with a good grip.
- Where possible do not cycle on untreated roads as accidents are more likely.
What lies ahead for Thursday and Friday?
Low temperatures are set to continue and further snow and ice warnings are likely, as a northly airflow continues to bring cool weather to the UK, the Met Office said in its forecast yesterday.
Fronts moving in from the southwest on Friday and Saturday will bring the potential for more sleet and snow, the forecaster added.
Deputy chief forecaster Christoph Almond said: “Thursday will see another cold night, with potentially the lowest temperatures of the Winter so far, -15°C - possibly -16°C is likely in locations with lying snow in Scotland or northern England.
“In the early hours of Friday, a front arriving from the west will encounter the cold air in place over the UK. This could bring further sleet or snowfall for some regions in the south and west, as well as a risk of ice for a time as it moves north-eastwards into central parts, but the extent of this is still uncertain.”
Manchester Airport runways shut due to snow
Manchester Airport’s runways have been forced to close due to snow, it has announced.
“Our runways are temporarily closed due to significant levels of snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible,” the airport said on X.
“The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today.
“We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you.”
Fog warning lifted in Northern Ireland
A fog warning which covered most of Northern Ireland overnight has now been lifted.
Snow and ice warnings remain in place in Wales, northern parts of Northern Ireland, southern England and northern Scotland today.
Thursday morning weather warnings
Five weather warnings are in place for Thursday, as the UK’s cold snap continues.
Snow and ice warnings cover western and northern Wales, Cornwall and northern parts of Northern Ireland until 11am.
An ice warning across most of southern England will be in place until 10:30am, and a snow and ice warning in northern Scotland will be lifted at 23:59.
The Met Office warns of an increased likelihood of injuries due to icy surfaces and travel disruption in the affected areas.
Southern parts of Northern Ireland will also see a fog warning lifted at 9am.
Highest level of rescue demand since December 2022, says RAC
Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.
“Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow,” said RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson.
“Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments