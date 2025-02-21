UK weather live: Yellow weather warnings issued as heavy wind and rain set to batter Britain
A total of eight Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain will be issued between Friday and Sunday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three yellow weather warnings are in place with the UK set to be battered by 70mph winds and heavy rain over the next few days - despite enjoying temperatures hotter than Greece.
Up to 7cm of rain is possible in areas of southwest and central Scotland, prompting travel disruption and possible flooding throughout Friday the Met Office says. A yellow rain warning will be in place until 6pm.
Meanwhile, parts of northern Ireland, Wales and southwest Scotland will be battered by heavy winds, expected to peak at 65 to 70mph. Yellow wind warnings will be in place until 1pm in Northern Ireland and 3pm in Scotland and Wales.
Large waves and spray will affect coastal communities throughout Friday, the forecaster says, with power cuts possible in the affected areas.
After a calmer Saturday, Sunday will see weather warnings return, this time covering the majority of the UK barring parts of the Midlands, and southern and eastern England.
Three rain warnings will cover areas of southwest England, south Wales and southwest Scotland. Wind warnings will cover all of Scotland, Northern Ireland and most of England before all warnings are expected to lift on Monday.
Yellow wind and rain warnings still in place on Friday morning
A warning for rain has been issued from 6am until 6pm for south-west and north-east Scotland on Friday, with forecasters predicting travel disruption, power cuts, and flooding.
Another warning for strong winds runs from 8am until 3pm for south-west Scotland and West Wales on Friday, while a yellow wind warning will be in place in the east of Northern Ireland from 6am to 1pm.
Despite predicting a mild start to Friday, the Met Office warned of heavy pulses of rain accompanied by gales around coastal areas and hills.
Mapped: Where 70mph winds will batter Britain while other regions enjoy unseasonably warm weather
The UK has been hit with a number of yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, just as the temperature is set to increase after a spell of cold weather earlier this month.
The entire west of England, across the north, south and midlands, as well as the entirety Scotland, Wales and the east of Northern Ireland, will face yellow weather warnings for rain and wind on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
Gusts of 50-60 mph southerly to southwesterly winds could increase to 70 mph along the coast and areas of high ground further inland, with rain set to accompany the strong winds, making for “poor” weather conditions on the roads.
Bryony Gooch reports:
Mapped: Where 70mph winds will batter Britain this week
UK to be hotter than Greece this weekend as Met Office issue weather warning
Temperatures across the UK will be hotter than Greece and parts of Turkey across this weekend, despite a weather warning issued for heavy rain and wind.
The cold and grey weather which has brought misery for Britons over the last week is set to end, with a strong westerly wind to bring in milder conditions.
This comes as holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean face Storm Coral, with temperatures expected to plummet in some areas to one degrees.
“Temperatures across the UK are to be widely into double digit figures around 12 to 13 degrees,” Jonathan Vautrey, a meteorologist at the Met Office said.
Holly Evans reports:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments