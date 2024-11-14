Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Much colder weather is set to hit the UK next week, bring with it sleet and snow.

Frosts, plunging temperatures and snow is likely to arrive from Saturday as a cold front pushes southwards and an Arctic air mass becomes established.

Met Office forecasters said parts of the UK are set for “a messy mixture of rain, sleet and snow”.

The Met Office said it was too early to tell where the wintry weather might hit, with computer models showing a number of different scenarios, but said the whole of the UK would turn cold.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The really cold air is likely to arrive next week and there will be some snow in parts of the UK.

“There’ll be a messy mixture of rain, sleet and snow.

“And also quite windy conditions, probably on Monday, in parts of the UK, but all areas will turn cold with wintry showers probably by Wednesday.

“If you’ve got travel plans next week, it’s worth making sure your car is all geared up for winter conditions.”

Mr Morgan added: “It is fairly unusual in the south. It’s quite early in the month for a cold spell such as this.

“We often have rapid changes in the weather in the UK, the main reason for the big change next week is a sudden change in the orientation of the jet stream.

“At this point, anywhere in the UK has a chance of seeing snow and ice and frost by night, particularly from mid-week onwards.”

open image in gallery An aerial view of Blackpool Tower surrounded by fog ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

So far this November, temperatures in the UK have been above average in general, as parts of the North West were hit with thick fog on Thursday.

Mr Morgan said: “Usually at this time of year, fog is slow to clear because we have very short days and the sun’s at its weakest point.

“So there’s not much heating of the ground and it’s the heating that usually disperses the fog, so we’ve seen some areas not really improve.

“The main reason (for the fog) is high pressure, light winds, a temperature inversion and stagnation of the air allowing that fog to form overnight and not clear in the day.”