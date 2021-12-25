White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

‘We can confirm it is a white Christmas,” says Met Office

Furvah Shah
Saturday 25 December 2021 10:12
Comments
<p>The last time the UK had a widespread white Christmas was in 2010. (John Giles/PA)</p>

The last time the UK had a widespread white Christmas was in 2010. (John Giles/PA)

(PA Archive)

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.

Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.

Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.

“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in the Shetlands. So, we can confirm it is a white Christmas.”

Recommended

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Boxing Day, with forecasters warning snowfall and strong winds may cause travel disruption across northern England and southern Scotland.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “On Boxing Day morning, there could be some unpleasant driving conditions on higher roads in northern Scotland and southern England.”

In other parts of the UK, there is persistent cloud and rain over Christmas weekend for those in southern England with the most rainfall expected in southwest England and southern Wales where up to 40mm could fall over Christmas Day.

A yellow weather warning was also issued for rain in areas of Northern Ireland, including County Down and Armagh, on Christmas with heavy rain suspected to cause some localised flooding and travel disruptions.

The Met Office define a white Christmas by one snowflake falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in