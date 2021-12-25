White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.

Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.

Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.

“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in the Shetlands. So, we can confirm it is a white Christmas.”

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Boxing Day, with forecasters warning snowfall and strong winds may cause travel disruption across northern England and southern Scotland.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “On Boxing Day morning, there could be some unpleasant driving conditions on higher roads in northern Scotland and southern England.”

In other parts of the UK, there is persistent cloud and rain over Christmas weekend for those in southern England with the most rainfall expected in southwest England and southern Wales where up to 40mm could fall over Christmas Day.

A yellow weather warning was also issued for rain in areas of Northern Ireland, including County Down and Armagh, on Christmas with heavy rain suspected to cause some localised flooding and travel disruptions.

The Met Office define a white Christmas by one snowflake falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.