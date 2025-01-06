Winter Storm Blair latest: Seven states declare emergencies as 63 million hit by arctic blast and travel chaos
Hundreds of flights have been canceled throughout the US amid the dangerous winter storm
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An arctic blast is battering the southern US as a brutal winter storm blows from the Ohio River Valley to the mid-Atlantic on Sunday overnight into Monday.
The storm has disrupted travel, bringing heavy snow, ice and wind to the eastern two-thirds of the US. Hundreds of flights have been canceled across airports in the Midwest, and officials in several states are pleading with residents to keep off the roads unless there’s an emergency. Widespread power outages are likely.
“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said in a statement.
Meanwhile, arctic air is blowing into the southern US, bringing single-digit “feels like” temperatures to much of Texas and causing officials to issue a freeze watch in Florida.
Severe thunderstorms are also barreling through the Mid-South, prompting tornado watches in areas of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas Sunday afternoon.
Many states, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia, issued states of emergency ahead of the storm. Washington, D.C. is also under a snow emergency alert as of Sunday afternoon.
“This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages – just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement.
Watch: DC mayor declares snow emergency ahead of major winter storm
Schools and government offices to remain closed in Philadelphia
Schools and government offices have been ordered to remain closed in Philadelphia with more snow expected on Monday.
The School District of Philadelphia said it will remain closed Monday due to the expected winter storm.
Philadelphia is expected to see seven inches of snow Monday morning with temperature likely to drop to -6C.
Nearly 150,000 power outages in worst-hit US states
Severe weather has left nearly 150,000 residents without electricity in Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana and Kentucky, according to Poweroutage.US.
Kentucky suffered the most power outages with 52,754 remaining without electricity.
Heavy snowfall has brought down trees, snapping power lines and blocking roads, further complicating restoration efforts.
Flights cancelled as arctic blast causes travel chaos
Heavy snow and freezing rain are causing travel chaos for millions of commuters across the US, as well as in parts of Europe and the UK.
In the US more than 1,000 flights were cancelled and over 3,000 were delayed due to the sweeping wintry weather conditions yesterday.
The Kansas City international airport temporarily halted flight operations in the afternoon due to ice.
Dozens of flights were delayed, including a charter jet transporting the Kansas City Chiefs, before the runways reopened.
Kansas also shut down all state highways due to “impassable” conditions, according to the state’s Transportation Department. The closures included roughly 220 miles (354kms) of the state’s main artery, Interstate 70, from the Missouri border into central Kansas.
Hundreds of car accidents were reported across Virginia, Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky. In Kentucky, a state trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his patrol car was struck on Interstate 65.
In Missouri, the highway patrol reported that at least 600 motorists were stranded.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, who declared a state emergency ahead of the storm, said state buildings would be closed Monday.
“We see far too many wrecks out there for people that do not have to be on the roads, so I want to ask: Stay inside. Stay safe with your family,” the governor said.
Virginia State Police reported at least 135 crashes as the storm entered the state Sunday. A handful of injuries were reported.
Seven US states declare emergencies
Seven US states have declared whole or partial states of emergency as a wintry blast of snow, ice and wind is expected to roil the region with the heaviest snowfall and lowest temperatures in over a decade.
More than 60 million Americans across 30 US states are under weather alerts, bracing for heavy snow and bitter cold on Monday.
Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri declared states of emergency, while New Jersey declared an emergency for several counties including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said bone-chilling arctic air is set to move in behind the storm front, with daytime temperatures on Monday and Tuesday predicted to be 10 to 20 degrees F below average from the Great Plains to the East Coast.
Hundreds of car accidents were reported in Virginia, Indiana, Kansas and Kentucky, where a state trooper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after his patrol car was hit on Interstate 65. At least 600 motorists were stranded in Missouri, the state’s highway patrol said.
Watch: Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky should expect major impacts from winter storm
Several states to face ‘extensive area of heavy snow,’ NWS says
Several states will face an “extensive area of heavy snow” from the winter storm tonight and Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Northern Missouri and the Central Appalachians could see up to 14 inches of snow while the mid-Atlantic — including the Washington, D.C. metro area — could see up to a foot of snow.
“Heavy freezing rain” will also hit the Mid-South overnight, which could cause widespread power outages and create dangerous road conditions.
Ice coats Louisville, threatening power outages
Louisville, Kentucky has been hit with “significant icing,” prompting concerns about road travel and threatening power lines.
There are more than 20,000 customers without power in Kentucky as of late Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. Meanwhile, about 30,000 customers are without power in nearby Missouri.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments