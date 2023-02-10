Uncorked: A quick guide to buying Champagne

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Champagne is just as good for a bubbly cocktail after work as it is for celebrating, but when is a champagne not a Champagne? And when is it just as good?

Our gurus at the Independent Wine Club spill the bubbles…

Q. What is your top tip for buying Champagne?

A. I always recommend going for a good grower (preferably Premier or Grand Cru) fizz rather than a brand, as often you’ll get a great deal.

Remember: pay for what is in the bottle not on it, and often with the more famous names you are buying the wine at a premium.

Increasingly I also find myself recommending looking closer to home. In the best examples, English sparkling wine can be as good as equivalently priced bottles produced in France, and climate change means we now have equal if not better weather than Champagne for making quality fizz.

