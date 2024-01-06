Why do Brits love South African wines so much?

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In recent years, the British wine market has witnessed a notable surge in the appreciation of South African wines. This growing affinity is rooted in several factors, combining tradition with a modern twist, making these wines increasingly appealing to discerning British oenophiles.

One of the pillars supporting the rise of South African wines in the UK is the region’s unparalleled quality and diversity. Boasting myriad climates and soil types, South Africa cultivates a spectrum of grape varieties, resulting in an extensive selection of high-quality wines. From robust reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz to elegant whites such as Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, via the superb take on Champagne – the so-called Method Cap Classique – South Africa offers a diverse range that caters to a broad spectrum of tastes. The up and coming winemaker Angus Paul is a promising demonstration of how South Africa’s wine scene is evolving.

Angus Paul Transient Lands Pinotage 2022 (Perfect Cellar)

In an era where discerning wine lovers seek both quality and affordability, South African wines stand out for providing excellent value for money. The combination of craftsmanship and reasonable pricing has positioned these wines as an attractive option for British wine enthusiasts, contributing to their widespread popularity. For example: Keet First Verse 2019 has an overall 4.4/5 on Vivino, as well as a stunning 96 points from Tim Atkins, and of which quality is equal if not superior to a few Grand Cru Classés of Bordeaux. Wine of this quality in Bordeaux would likely be over the £100 mark.

Keet First Verse 2019 (Perfect Cellar)

The South African wine industry has undergone a renaissance marked by innovation and modernisation. Winemakers have embraced contemporary techniques and styles, crafting wines that not only pay homage to tradition but also resonate with the evolving preferences of the modern consumer. This commitment to staying abreast of industry trends has made South African wines appealing to those seeking a fresh and dynamic wine-drinking experience.

An increasing concern for environmental sustainability has propelled South African wineries to the forefront. Many producers have adopted sustainable and eco-friendly practices, resonating with environmentally conscious consumers. This commitment to sustainability not only aligns with contemporary values but also enhances the overall appeal of South African wines to the British market. South Africa is one of the leading countries in producing wines in a sustainable way.

Pilgrim Wines Shiraz 2020 (Perfect Cellar)

South African wines have garnered global acclaim, winning prestigious awards and receiving positive reviews from renowned critics. This international recognition has elevated the reputation of South African wines, contributing to their popularity among British consumers who are keen on exploring and embracing world-class vintages.

De Toren Private Cellar Z 2017 (Perfect Cellar)

Last but not least, the historical ties between South Africa and the United Kingdom also play a role in the growing popularity of South African wines. The shared cultural heritage and historical connections create a sense of familiarity, influencing British consumers to explore and appreciate the unique offerings of South African winemakers.

The ascent of South African wines in the UK is a multifaceted phenomenon rooted in quality, innovation and a keen understanding of contemporary consumer preferences. As British wine enthusiasts continue to seek diverse and high-quality options, South African wines have rightfully earnt their place on the tables of discerning consumers. With a perfect blend of right pricing, tradition, modernity and sustainability, South African wines are poised to maintain and strengthen their position in the hearts and glasses of the British wine connoisseur.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this independent.co.uk article