Win a selection of wines with the Independent Wine Club

To celebrate the release of our new Around the World Explorers selection, we are giving a case away to one lucky winner, featuring six superb wines from around the globe.

The selection comprises twelve stunning bottles of sustainable, artisan wines that will take your palate on a journey around the world. From a zingy, refreshing Italian white to a bold South African red, with plenty of surprises in between, this is the perfect introduction to the Independent Wine Club.

Prize includes:

2x Chateau Dereszla ‘Henye’, Dry Furmint 2020

2x Tenuta Cavalier Pepe ‘Refiano’, Fiano d’Avellino 2016

2x Bouchard Finlayson Blanc de Mer 2020

2x Glenelly Glass Collection Cabernet Franc 2019

2x Sol des Andes, Carmenere Gran Reserva 2018

2x Tenuta Cavalier Pepe ‘Terra del Varo’, Irpinia Aglianico 2013

See our full Around the World Explorers case review or click here to learn more about the Independent Wine Club.

Terms and Conditions: Entrants must be 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on 3rd April 2023. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.