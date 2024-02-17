Watch live: 37th African Union Summit meets to discuss peace and development

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 37th Assembly of the African Union summit is continuing in Ethiopia today (17 February), in a bid to strengthen relationships between political leaders, and bring new initiatives to the nation.

It takes place in Addis Ababa until 20 February, and will cover a number of topics, from peace, to development, as well as address ongoing security concerns.

The theme of this year’s conference is: ‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa’.

Commonwealth secretary-general, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, will be in attendance, as well as H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the Au Commission, and a number of national leaders.

Saturday’s proceedings will see the opening ceremony, a photocall, and the African Union anthem, before speakers for the day begin.