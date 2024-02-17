Jump to content

Watch live: 37th African Union Summit meets to discuss peace and development

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 17 February 2024 09:08
Live: African Union Summit meets to discuss peace and development

The 37th Assembly of the African Union summit is continuing in Ethiopia today (17 February), in a bid to strengthen relationships between political leaders, and bring new initiatives to the nation.

It takes place in Addis Ababa until 20 February, and will cover a number of topics, from peace, to development, as well as address ongoing security concerns.

The theme of this year’s conference is: ‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa’.

Commonwealth secretary-general, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, will be in attendance, as well as H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the Au Commission, and a number of national leaders.

Saturday’s proceedings will see the opening ceremony, a photocall, and the African Union anthem, before speakers for the day begin.

