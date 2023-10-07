Watch live: Hot air balloons fill the skies above New Mexico for annual fiesta

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The skies over New Mexico are set to be filled with balloons as the area prepares to celebrate the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Held until 15 October, the fiesta opens today (7 October) with a mass ascension of balloons. Other events across the week will include a gas balloon race, balloon glows, competitions, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo are preparing for a three-day stint in their balloon as they compete to travel the farthest distance in one of the world’s most prestigious races.

“You’ve got to start thinking — yes, I’m going to live in this basket for three days, and this is going to be home, and I’m just camping out in the sky,” Fricke said.

The fiesta originally started in 1972 with just 13 balloons, and now welcomes over 600 balloons each year, making it the largest in the world.