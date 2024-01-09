Gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador live on air after state of emergency declared

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Armed militia have stormed onto a live television set wearing hoods and carrying assault rifles in Ecuador.

The broadcast by station TC in the city of Guayaquil was quickly cut short on Tuesday after the gunmen forced staff onto the floor in footage beamed to thousands of homes.

It came amid a 60-day state of emergency after a convicted gang leader disappeared from his prison cell. Police were seen to enter the studio half an hour after the gunmen entered.

At least seven police officers have been kidnapped by gang members since the Latin American country’s state of emergency was declared on Monday.