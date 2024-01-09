Jump to content

Gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador live on air after state of emergency declared

Live broadcast on station TC was abruptly cut off after hooded men carrying weapons broke into television studio

Barney Davis
Tuesday 09 January 2024 20:43
(The Independent)

Armed militia have stormed onto a live television set wearing hoods and carrying assault rifles in Ecuador.

The broadcast by station TC in the city of Guayaquil was quickly cut short on Tuesday after the gunmen forced staff onto the floor in footage beamed to thousands of homes.

It came amid a 60-day state of emergency after a convicted gang leader disappeared from his prison cell. Police were seen to enter the studio half an hour after the gunmen entered.

At least seven police officers have been kidnapped by gang members since the Latin American country’s state of emergency was declared on Monday.

More follows on this breaking news story....

