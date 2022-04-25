The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda has impressed upon Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, the importance of Britain paying slavery reparations to its former colonies, following their arrival in the country for the Platinum Jubilee tour.

During an official meeting with the couple at his office in St. John’s, the capital city, the leader Gaston Browne also indicated that the nation intends to remove the Queen as its head of state “at some point” though not in the immediate future.

“Your excellencies, both of you have been here on several occasions I’m told and I hope you take the time out to enjoy the Antigua and Barbuda hospitality,” he said.

“As you know, we have the long, historical tradition as a colony of the UK and we continue to have the Queen as our head of state, even though I should say here, we aspire at some point to become a republic - but that is not currently on the cards so the queen will remain the head of state for some time to follow.

“We have been championing a number of issues within the international community, even though we are one of the smallest states globally; issues to include reparations, climate change (...).”

Adding that he does not expect the issue of slavery reparations to be fully addressed and resolved during the Wessexes visit, Mr Browne expressed hopes that the couple would be cognisant of the urgency of the matter.

In replying, the Earl of Wessex failed to respond to the issue of slavery reparations, adding that he “was not taking notes” during Mr Browne’s speech so will be unable to address every point raised. The prince did, however, commend Antigua and Barbuda on the successful roll-out of its Covid-19 vaccination.

Edward and Sophie have a full day of engagements planned for Monday’s visit, including a trip to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they will meet former West Indies cricketers.

The countess was given a bouquet of flowers by 10-year-old Tsuniyah Freeland after landing at the VC Bird International Airport to a guard of honour from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

Prior to their Caribbean tour, the country’s Reparations Support Commission penned an open letter to the couple saying: “For us, they are the source of genocide and of continuing deep international injury, injustice and racism.

“We hope you will respect us by not repeating the mantra. We are not simpletons.”

Monday’s visit comes after the couple were reportedly criticised by a Saint Lucia presenter who asked how their tour benefits the islanders and how much taxpayers were paying for it.

