Never forget: How I watched Elon Musk hoodwink the world at Auschwitz

If you wanted proof that Jewish people were not the fiendishly manipulative beings that antisemites suppose them to be, then you only had to come to Krakow on Monday.

It was here, in a soulless conference room in a behemoth of a hotel, that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, came and completely played the representatives of Europe’s Jewish community.

In fact, Musk didn’t just play them, he outwitted them, he owned them, he gulled them, he hoodwinked them. He hoodwinked everybody, Jews and non-Jews alike.