Never forget: How I watched Elon Musk hoodwink the world at Auschwitz

He was pilloried for promoting antisemitism on Twitter/X last year. So when billionaire Elon Musk flew to Krakow to meet members of Europe’s Jewish community this week ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, he was in for a rough ride. Right? Wrong, says historian Guy Walters, who was there to witness it unfold with horror and fury

Saturday 27 January 2024 06:00
<p>Musk carries his son on his shoulders at Auschwitz, just metres from where thousands of Jewish prisoners were murdered </p>

Musk carries his son on his shoulders at Auschwitz, just metres from where thousands of Jewish prisoners were murdered

(European Jewish Association/AFP)

If you wanted proof that Jewish people were not the fiendishly manipulative beings that antisemites suppose them to be, then you only had to come to Krakow on Monday.

It was here, in a soulless conference room in a behemoth of a hotel, that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, came and completely played the representatives of Europe’s Jewish community.

In fact, Musk didn’t just play them, he outwitted them, he owned them, he gulled them, he hoodwinked them. He hoodwinked everybody, Jews and non-Jews alike.

