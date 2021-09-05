Surfer dies in shark attack off Australia’s east coast

A surfer has died after being fatally bitten by a shark in an attack off a popular beach on Australia’s east coast.

The incident took place off Shelly and Emerald beaches in Coffs Harbour, about 330 miles north of Sydney on Sunday.

Fellow surfers, bystanders and paramedics gave the man CPR but he died at the scene after sustaining “a critical arm injury” Chris Wilson, a New South Wales ambulance official said.

The beach was closed after the incident, Coffs Harbour Lifeguards officials said.

The incident took place off Shelly and Emerald beaches in Coffs Harbour, about 330 miles north of Sydney (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

Witness Aaron Armstrong said Emerald Beach was very popular and many locals were in the water enjoying and celebrating Father’s Day.

Mr Armstrong told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “Yeah, it will change the fabric a little bit for a little while in EB, that’s for sure.”

He said it was the first shark attack in the community that he and other locals knew of.

New South Wales state is under a coronavirus lockdown but people can leave their homes for exercise, including swimming. People from the same family can go to the beach for Father’s Day. Before Sunday, the most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was in May off the coast of Forster, 137 miles north of Sydney.