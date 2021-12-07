Germany’s new chancellor and successor to Angela Merkel is Olaf Scholz, ending weeks of uncertainty following the inconclusive outcome of September’s election.

Mr Scholz is of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which has agreed a deal to form a power-sharing coalition government with the pro-business Free Democrats and Greens.

Ms Merkel did not seek re-election for a fifth term and her parliamentary bloc, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CDU/CSU), performed poorly at the polls.

However, while both the centre-left SDP and Greens made record gains, neither secured a majority.

Mr Scholz’s own party overwhelmingly backed the coalition proposal at a conference on Saturday, followed by the conservative Free Democrats and the Greens at gatherings of their own, clearing the path for the lower house of the Bundestag to elect its new chancellor on Wednesday (8 December).

But who is Mr Scholz? What will his leadership mean for the UK, for Europe and for the rest of the World?

To answer some of these key questions around the German chancellorship Professor Matt Qvortrup, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Coventry University and an expert on Angela Merkel, will be on hand during a live ask me anything event being held on this page.

Professor Qvortrup has authored the bestselling book Angela Merkel: Europe’s Most Influential Leader and given his knowledge he will be able to offer insight into questions such as whether this new German government be tougher on China and the big issues currently affecting German politics.

Ifyou have a question about the current situation regarding German politics submit it now, or when Professor Qvortrup joins you live at 4pm on Wednesday 8 December for an “Ask Me Anything” event.

To get involved all you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until he join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as he tackle as many questions as he can.