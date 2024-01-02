Top Hamas official killed in suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says
Saleh al-Arouri was a top Hamas official and a founding member of the organization’s military wing, the Associated Press reports
Saleh al-Arouri, a top Hamas official and founding member of the organisation’s military wing, has been killed in a suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said four people died in a blast carried out by an Israeli drone on the evening of 2 January, per the Associated Press. Now, Hezbollah’s TV station says Mr Arouri was among them.
Mr Arouri led Hamas’ presence in the West Bank, the AP reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill Mr Arouri before the Israel-Hamas war broke out on 7 October, according to the AP.
