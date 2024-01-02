Jump to content

Top Hamas official killed in suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says

Saleh al-Arouri was a top Hamas official and a founding member of the organization’s military wing, the Associated Press reports

Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 02 January 2024 17:34
Comments
<p>Top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri — pictured above in 2017 — died in a blast in a suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says</p>

Top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri — pictured above in 2017 — died in a blast in a suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says

(REUTERS)

Saleh al-Arouri, a top Hamas official and founding member of the organisation’s military wing, has been killed in a suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said four people died in a blast carried out by an Israeli drone on the evening of 2 January, per the Associated Press. Now, Hezbollah’s TV station says Mr Arouri was among them.

Mr Arouri led Hamas’ presence in the West Bank, the AP reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill Mr Arouri before the Israel-Hamas war broke out on 7 October, according to the AP.

