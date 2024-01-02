For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saleh al-Arouri, a top Hamas official and founding member of the organisation’s military wing, has been killed in a suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station says.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said four people died in a blast carried out by an Israeli drone on the evening of 2 January, per the Associated Press. Now, Hezbollah’s TV station says Mr Arouri was among them.

Mr Arouri led Hamas’ presence in the West Bank, the AP reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill Mr Arouri before the Israel-Hamas war broke out on 7 October, according to the AP.