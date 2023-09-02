Watch live: Hong Kong faces aftermath of Typhoon Saola following ‘worst storm in decades’
Watch live: Hong Kong faces devastating aftermath of Typhoon Saola
Hong Kong is dealing with the aftermath of Typhoon Saola, after the powerful storm battered the city leaving debris across the streets, as well as flooding.
Tens of millions of people in Hong Kong and adjacent areas of mainland China took shelter as winds of over 200 kph (125 mph) were reported.
More than 300 people were stranded at Hong Kong's airport after some 460 flights were cancelled, the city's Airport Authority said - however, flights from the city have now resumed.
The typhoon is reported to have been the 'worst storm' Hong Kong has faced since 1949, and is now heading over to Taiwan.
One person is reported to have died, and over 50 have been admitted to hospital.
