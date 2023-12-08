Over the next three days, we will be marking three important and interrelated anniversaries.

Today we remember the 76th birthday of Hong Kong entrepreneur and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, who has spent the past three years in jail and looks set to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary of the Genocide Convention. Those words “never again” – repeated by political leaders at so many junctures in recent decades after Rwanda and Srebrenica – echo in our minds as we reflect on the contemporary, continuing genocides of the Uyghurs in China; the Rohingyas in Myanmar; the plight of the Yazidis and Christians across the Middle East; repression in Tibet, crimes against humanity in North Korea; the renewed war against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and Vladimir Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine.