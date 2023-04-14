Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Orthodox Christians mark Good Friday with Via Dolorosa procession in Jerusalem

Sophie Thompson
Friday 14 April 2023 09:40
Comments

Orthodox Christians mark Good Friday with Via Dolorosa procession in Jerusalem

Orthodox Christians are taking to the streets of Jerusalem to mark Good Friday with the iconic Via Dolorosa procession.

The procession departs from the Church of the Flagellation, before passing each of the 14 Stations of the Cross before culminating at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Participants often carry a large wooden cross to further mimic the walk of Jesus of Nazareth to his crucifixion, and it’s one of the most important days in the religious calendar.

Orthodox Easter is celebrated a week after its Catholic and Protestant counterparts, with the official day landing on Sunday 16 April.

This is because they typically follow the Julian calendar, implemented by Julius Caesar in 46BC, giving the year 366 days instead of 365.

Recommended

Back in 2017, the three denominations ended up celebrating Easter on the same day, because of the way the dates fell.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in