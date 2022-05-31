Former Qatari princess found dead after suspected drug overdose

Kasia Gallanio, 45, had been denied custody of her three daughters in a bitter court dispute

Tom Ambrose
Tuesday 31 May 2022 16:49
Comments
<p>Marbella, Spain </p>

Marbella, Spain

(Getty/iStock)

A former Qatari princess has been found dead after a suspected drug overdose at her home in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to reports on Tuesday.

Kasia Gallanio, 45, was denied custody of her three daughters and was living in Spain while battling problems with alcoholism and depression, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.

Her lifeless body was discovered inside the property by police on Sunday.

Gallanio, who was born in Los Angeles and of Polish origin, married Abdelaziz bin Khalifa al-Thani, 73, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, in 2004 and the couple went on to have three daughters together.

However, they fought a bitter custody battle for over a decade following allegations that he sexually assaulted his eldest child. He has always denied the allegations.

Recommended

She had been living in one of the couple’s homes in Marbella , while the three children remained with their father living in Paris.

A post-mortem is still due to take place.

Her former husband is a former government minister in Qatar but has lived in France for many years. He was apparently forced into exile following an alleged failed coup against the leader of Qatar in the 1990s.

He lives with their three daughters on the luxurious Avenue Montaigne off the Champs-Elysees.

Louis Spagnuolo, a close friend of the former princess in Marbella, told the Spanish expat newspaper Olive Press that Gallanio was “against drugs” and not an alcoholic.

“I knew her very, very well and am devastated by the news,” he said. “She was a very good person and those who knew her loved her.

“She loved her daughters beyond belief and would never leave them. She was dead against drugs and was never an alcoholic.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in