Boy, 14, last seen in kidnap video among 11 found dead in Mexico

Among the many horrifying videos posted online amid Mexico’s drug cartel violence, few been as profoundly shocking as that of a 14-year-old boy kidnapped in late October along with about a dozen family members in the country's south.

In the video, posted by his captors, the skinny, shoeless boy is seen sitting against a tree, his hands tied with rope and saying quietly that he works for a rival drug gang. The boy obviously spoke under duress, his schoolboy face tentative and cautious.

Authorities confirmed on Friday that 14-year-old Ángel Barrera Millán was one of four minors and seven adults whose dismembered bodies were found dumped in the back of a pickup truck on the side of a highway this week.

The deaths underscore the brazen power of the local drug cartels and the powerlessness of the government in the area around Chilpancingo — the capital of Guerrero state, where the resort of Acapulco is located — and the nearby township of Chilapa.

The boy's family was travelling on Oct. 21 to Chilapa to sell their stock of plastic household implements — buckets, dishes and other containers — at an open-air market when they were abducted by The Ardillos, a local cartel that controls Chilapa and has been fighting the rival Tlacos for control of Chilpancingo.

open image in gallery People demand justice for murdered Mayor Alejandro Arcos in Chilpancingo ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The video posted online suggests the family may have been kidnapped because one of their members had taken a cellphone photograph of the wrong person in town.

It is not clear what happened to the other two members of the group — 13 disappeared and 11 bodies were found, including three women and another boy who was 13.

The family's tragedy did not end with the 11 killed. On Oct 27, four relatives went to look for the missing family, and were themselves abducted. They haven't been heard from since.

Until Nov. 6, when the bodies were found, state authorities had claimed they were searching far and wide in what had become a missing persons' case with 17 people, all relatives.

Prosecutors posted photos of police officers, soldiers, vehicles and drones fanning out over dirt roads and into the brush. A reward of about $50,000 was offered for information on the missing.

Apparently, the cartel likely killed them in Chilpancingo, the state capital with a population of 300,000. Their bodies were left on the main boulevard leading through the city, which also serves as the main north-south highway to Acapulco.

The family's death was not the first gruesome killing by the cartel.

In early October, the city’s mayor was killed and beheaded just a week after he took office. Alejandro Arcos took office on Oct. 1 in Chilpancingo. His body was found in a pickup truck a week later, his head placed on the vehicle’s roof.

In 2023, another gang hijacked a government armored car, blocked a major highway and took police hostage to win the release of arrested suspects.

Mexican cartels frequently dump bodies of their hostages — or post grisly videos of torture, interrogation and decapitations of their victims — to intimidate their rivals and authorities.