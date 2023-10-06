Watch live as Nobel Peace Prize 2023 winner is announced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday 6 October.

Climate activists, women’s rights campaigners and international courts investigating war crimes are thought to be among the nominees.

Last year’s award was shared between human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties and Memorial, a rights group banned in Russia.

Several other Nobel Prize winners have already been announced this week.

The physics prize was given to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier for research that demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to capture and study rapid processes inside atoms.

Jon Fosse, a Norwegian author, playwright and poet, claimed the prize for literature. His work focused on “anxieties, insecurities, questions of life and death”.

The prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, who developed the technology that led to the mRNA Covid vaccines.

And the Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to three scientists for their work in developing quantum dots.