On Tuesday, school teacher Marc Fogel became the latest American citizen held prisoner by Russia to be returned to U.S. soil.

The 66-year-old, from Pittsburgh has been imprisoned for the last three years after he was arrested in August 2021 for possession of 11 grams of medical cannabis. He had been sentenced to 14 years in prison and was sent to a Russian penal colony in 2022.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted by president Donald Trump, who he hailed as a “hero.”

Fogel was one of several Americans left out of a massive prisoner swap involving 24 people between the U.S. and Russia last year under the Biden administration, which followed many months of negotiations and concessions from other European countries.

open image in gallery Marc Fogel became the latest U.S. citizen held in Russian prison to return home on Tuesday. But several more citizens remain incarcerated, some on questionable charges ( Getty Images )

Despite the success of the historic exchange – the largest prisoner swap between the two nations in post-Soviet history – and subsequent releases, several Americans still remain behind in Russian prisons, many under questionable circumstances.

Here are the U.S. citizens still in custody in Russia:

Ksenia Khavana

The former ballerina was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February last year on treason charges and accused of collecting money for Ukraine’s military. Khavana had returned to Russia from Los Angeles, where she worked at a luxury spa in Beverly Hills.

According to Russian media, Khavana was originally accused of "petty hooliganism," using "coarse, obscene language in front of other citizens and was behaving rudely and defiantly."

The officials further claimed that she violently resisted arrest. On January 29, she was reportedly found guilty and sentenced to 14 days in jail. Soon after that case, Khavana was charged with treason stemming from a $51 donation to a U.S. charity that helps Ukraine.

Her former mother-in-law, Eleonora Srebroski, previously told The Independent that Khavana was “always opening her heart and her wallet."

open image in gallery Former ballerina Ksenia Karelina, also known by the last name of Khavana, sits in a defendant’s cage in a court in Yekaterinburg after being accused of collecting money for Ukraine’s military ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"If we do not do anything, she is going to die in jail," she says. "She does not have any hope to get out, because they do not have any justice [in Russia],” Srebroski said. "And if we as a country do not help her to come back here, to where she is... we’re going to lose a beautiful person."

Stephen James Hubbard

English teacher Hubbard had been living in the Ukrainian town of Izium and was arrested after Russian forces took control of the city in 2022.

He was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison in October 2024 after being convicted in a closed court in Moscow of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine. Russian state media said he pleaded guilty.

However, his relatives rejected claims that Hubbard served for Ukraine, pointing to his advanced age. Hubbard turns 73 on Thursday, February 13.

He was designated in January as wrongfully detained.

Gordon Black

An Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas, was convicted on June 19 2024 in Vladivostok of stealing and making threats of murder against his girlfriend and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

He had flown to Russia from his U.S. military post in South Korea without authorization and was arrested in May after the woman accused him of stealing from her, according to US and Russian authorities.

Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti reported from the courtroom in the Pervomaisky District Court in Vladivostok that the judge also ordered Black to pay 10,000 rubles ($115) in damages.

open image in gallery Army Staff Sgt Gordon Black was convicted June 19 in Vladivostok of stealing and making threats of murder against his girlfriend ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Prosecutors had asked for Black to be sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Robert Gilman

Gilman, an ex-Marine, received a sentence of seven years and one month last October. He was found guilty by a Russian court of assaulting a prison officer and a state investigator at a penal colony in Voronezh, south of the Russian capital, according to The Associated Press.

Gilman was already in prison at the time of the offense, serving a 3.5-year sentence for attacking a police officer while drunk, a charge he was convicted of in October 2022.

Travis Leake

The musician, who is in his late 50s, had been living in Russia for years and was arrested in June 2023 on drug-related charges. In 2014, Leake discussed freedom of speech in Russia, during an episode of Parts Unknown with its late host Anthony Bourdain.

Speaking about an incident involving MTV, he said: “This was a documentary series about musicians standing up and risking their lives in some cases, to stand up against government abuse of power, government corruption.

“And yet, a foreign government was able to editorially control what American viewers see on their TV screens. That to me is a scandal of epic proportion.”

The former paratrooper was arrested in June 2023 and accused of “engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people,” according to local court documents.

open image in gallery Travis Leake following his arrest, and during his 2014 appearance on Parts Unknown with Anthony Bourdain ( Screenshot / Izvestia / ABC News / CNN )

Tabloid station Ren TV reported that Leake had not admitted to any crime, publishing leaked footage of his arrest in which he said: “I don’t understand why I’m here. I don’t admit guilt, I don’t believe I could have done what I’m accused of because I don’t know what I’m accused of.”

Robert Woodland

Woodland was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison in early July, according to court officials and his lawyers.

The US/ Russian dual-national was found guilty of attempted trafficking of large amounts of illegal drugs as part of an organized group, according to an online statement released by court officials.

His lawyers said they will appeal the ruling because Woodland’s guilt hasn’t been proven, adding that Woodland has been suffering from unspecified mental health issues.

Russian media reported his name matches a U.S. citizen interviewed in 2020 who said he was born in the Perm region in 1991 and adopted by an American couple at age 2.

He said he traveled to Russia to find his mother and eventually met her on a TV show.

open image in gallery Robert Woodland, a US/ Russian dual-national, was found guilty of attempted trafficking of large amounts of illegal drugs as part of an organized group ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Joseph Tater

Tater was sentenced to 15 days in jail last August for "petty hooliganism" after he was alleged to have abused staff at a Moscow hotel, which he denied.

Russian news agencies said he is also being investigated on a more serious charge of assaulting a police officer, which carries up to five years in prison. A court in September denied his appeal to be released from pre-trial detention.

Daniel Joseph Schneider

Schneider was sentenced to six years in prison in September last year by a court in the Kaliningrad region for kidnapping his son, after he tried to leave Russia with the four-year-old without permission from the boy's mother, according to AP.

Schneider was detained near Poland by Russia's border service while trying to cross the border in a forest swamp, the court said.

David Barnes

An engineer from Texas, Barnes was arrested while visiting his sons in Russia, where their mother had taken them.

His supporters say the woman made baseless claims of sexual abuse that already had been discredited by Texas investigators but he was convicted in Russia anyway and sentenced to prison.

Eugene Spector

Evgeny "Eugene" Spector, was sentenced to 15 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges on December 24, 2024, according to the Interfax news agency.

Spector was already serving a 3.5-year sentence in a penal colony for bribery involving the former assistant to Arkady Dvorkovich, the former deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation, reported Interfax.

Before his arrest in 2021, he served as chairman of the board of Medpolymerprom Group, a company specializing in cancer-curing drugs, state media said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.