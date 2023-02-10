For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia is massing around 1,800 tanks, 700 aircraft and 500,000 men for a new assault on Ukraine, ‘which will start in just 10 days’, it has been warned.

Ukraine has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is stocking up on weapons and ammunition in preparation for a massive new offensive in the coming weeks.

There are now fresh fears that the despot will launch an attack that will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

Russian army soldiers stand next to their trucks during a rally against Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In what is being called a Zero Day assault plan, Russia has reportedly massed hundreds of thousands of soldiers, thousands of tanks, and hundreds of warplanes for the invasion on already heavily war-torn Ukraine.

And the Eastern European country fears the assault will be “much bigger” than last year’s wave which stormed across the country and towards its capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine sources are claiming Russia is massing precisely 1,800 tanks, 3,950 armored vehicles, 400 fighter jets, and 300 helicopters to carry out the attack, The Sun report.

They added Putin has 2,700 artillery guns and 810 rocket launchers for a deadly “new wave of attacks,” reports Foreign Policy.

A Ukrainian official said: “It’s much bigger than what took place in the first wave.”

He also predicted that Moscow is “not paying attention to any casualties or losses.” and so due to the carelessness of the Kremlin, “In the next 10 days, we expect a new, huge invasion.”

Russia is preparing around 2,000 tanks, 700 aircraft and around 500,000 men for a new assault on Ukraine (EPA)

And according to Ukrainian intelligence, the new spring offensive could involve 300,000 to 500,000 soldiers.

Russia is, reportedly, already believed to have approximately 300,000 troops operating on the ground in Ukraine.

And it’s believed another 200,000 men from the recent mobilisations will be called up to fight in the offensive.

There are also grave concerns among Ukrainian officials in Kyiv that Putin could also stage a new round of mobilization to further bolster his forces for the assault.

Speaking out about the attack, Andriy Chernyak, an official in Ukraine’s military intelligence, told the Kyiv Post: “We’ve observed that the Russian occupation forces are redeploying additional assault groups, units, weapons, and military equipment.

News of this follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to London on Wednesday (PA)

“According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, Putin gave the order to seize all of the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March.”

This follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the UK this week, where he renewed his push to persuade Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to deliver more weapons to Ukraine.

Zelensky also travelled to Brussels for talks with EU leaders this week, as he urged his Western allies and its 27 member states to speed up the delivery of promised tanks and weapons - including badly needed heavy armour.

Meanwhile, last night, Zelensky accused Germany of ‘foot-dragging’ over the provision of advanced weapons to help repel Putin’s invasion.

In a show of frustration, the Ukrainian president said he was “constantly having to convince” Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help him and his country kick Russia out.

He told German news website Der Spiegel: “I have to exert pressure to help Ukraine and constantly convince him that this help is not for us but for Europeans. Our relationship to Germany goes in waves, it is up and down.”

Despite this, Mr Scholz yesterday said the EU would send a “signal of unity and solidarity, and can show that we will continue our support for Ukraine in defending its independence and integrity.”