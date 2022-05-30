Moscow TV presenter says Russia should invade UK and take Stonehenge

Vladimir Solovyov is so loyal to the Russian regime he is known as ‘Putin’s voice’

Tom Ambrose
Monday 30 May 2022 15:58
Russian state TV host claims Russia could invade UK

A Russian television personality with close links to Vladimir Putin has threatened Britain, claiming the despot’s invasion could stretch as far as Stonehenge.

Firebrand anchorman Vladimir Solovyov, known as ‘Putin’s Voice’, and ranted that Russia could invade Britain and target Boris Johnson’s foreign secretary Liz Truss, the Daily Mirror reported.

When asked by the Ukrainian political analyst Vasil Vakarov where Putin’s savage regime would stop its war, he replied: “Well, when we have to, then we will.

“Where will we stop? Well, as I was saying today, maybe Stonehenge. Liz Truss says she's the one fighting the war.”

The British foreign secretary has been in the crosshairs of Russian media rhetoric in recent months due to her unwillingness to compromise with Putin.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the foreign secretary was taunted by her counterpart in Moscow, Sergei Lavrov, who claimed after talks with her that it was “like the conversation with a deaf person… who is here, but does not hear”.

Solovyov also claimed Putin should attack Kyiv - just weeks on from Russian forces being left embarrased after being ordered to withdraw from the capital and its surrounding areas after meeting fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Putin loyalist Solovyov has been the target of sanctions and has lost two Lake Como mansions in Italy due to the invasion.

Previous claims on Russian TV made against Britain included a former MP, Yuri Shvytkin, claiming Moscow could wipe out “the whole of the UK in two minutes” with nuclear weapons.

