Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tributes have been paid to an “incredible” SAS soldier killed while representing Great Britain at a global skydiving competition in South Africa.

Chris Good, 52, died in a skydiving accident while competing at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Staff Sergeant Good joined the parachute regiment aged 17, before enlisting in the SAS in 2004 and serving in Iraq and Afghanistan in E Squadron - one of the most secretive units in the British Army.

British Skydiving announced the tragedy on Facebook, writing: “With immense sadness, we announce the passing of Chris Good whilst skydiving in Pretoria, South Africa.

“Chris was representing Team Great Britain at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships. He was a cherished member of the team and an exceptionally skilled skydiver. His loss will be deeply felt within our sport.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Chris’s family and friends during this difficult period.”

It is unclear how Mr Good died as tributes flooded in for the “gentleman” who completed thousands of jumps in his lifetime.

One person said: “I’m very sad to hear about the passing of Chris, the things this man accomplished in his life [were] absolutely incredible and yet he was a very nice, humble man. I was very lucky to know him. I’m sure he’ll be missed by many.”

Skydive Netheravon, the base of the Army’s parachute association, said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness we mourn the loss of instructor and friend Chris Good.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson from the Army said: “It’s with immense sadness that we must confirm the death of Staff Sergeant Chris Good in a skydiving accident in South Africa on 25 September.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with Chris’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”