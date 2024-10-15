Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A man has been rescued after being stuck out at sea for two months on a tiny inflatable boat with two relatives who both died.

The Russian man became lost in the stormy Sea of Okhotsk in a boat that lost its engine, but his brother and nephew died, officials said Tuesday.

They originally set out on a whale-watching trip, local media reported.

The prosecutor’s office in the far east of Russia said that the man was rescued on Monday by a fishing vessel off the Kamchatka peninsula.

It didn’t name the survivor, but Russian news reports identified him as 46-year-old Mikhail Pichugin, who in early August set on a journey to watch whales in the Sea of Okhotsk together with his 49-year-old brother and 15-year-old nephew. Their bodies were reportedly found in the boat when the Angel fishing vessel rescued Mr Pichugin.

Media reports said the three men travelled to the Shantar Islands off the northwestern shore of the Sea of Okhotsk in early August. They went missing after setting off on their way back to the island of Sakhalin on 9 August. A rescue effort was launched but failed to locate them.

Russian media reported that the trio had a small food ration and about 20l of water when their engine failed and they found themselves adrift.

Mr Pichugin weighed just about 50 kilograms when he was found, having lost half of his body weight, news reports said.

open image in gallery A Russian man who spent more than two months adrift in an inflatable boat is seen before being rescued by a fishing vessel in the Okhotsk Sea near the village of Ust-Khairuzovo in Kamchatka region of Russian far east ( official telegram channel of the Russian Far Eastern Transport Prosecutors Office' )

He didn’t immediately say how he managed to survive in the Sea of Okhotsk, the coldest sea in east Asia and known for its gales, and how his brother and nephew died.

When the crew of the fishing vessel spotted the tiny inflatable boat on their radar, they initially thought it was a buoy or a piece of junk, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper said, but they turned on the spotlight to make sure and were shocked to see Mr Pichugin.

A video released by the prosecutor’s office showed an emaciated man in a life jacket desperately shouting “Come here!” and the crew working to pull him back to safety.

“I have no strength left,” Mr Pichugin said as he was taken to safety.