Tsunami warning as strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Tonga

It struck more than 2,000 miles off of Australia's east coast

Rich Booth
Sunday 30 March 2025 14:41 BST
Comments
This handout photo released courtesy of Tonga's Minister for Trade and Economic Development Viliami Uasike Latu on January 20, 2022 shows destruction along the western beaches of Tonga's main island of Tongatapu from Hatafu to Vakaloa, following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai undersea volcano on a nearby island on January 15
This handout photo released courtesy of Tonga's Minister for Trade and Economic Development Viliami Uasike Latu on January 20, 2022 shows destruction along the western beaches of Tonga's main island of Tongatapu from Hatafu to Vakaloa, following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai undersea volcano on a nearby island on January 15 (Courtesy of Viliami Uasike Latu/)

A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga, prompting a tsunami warning for the Pacific island country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor hit about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time.

The quake was at a depth of 16 km (10 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert saying hazardous waves could be possible cor coasts located within 300 kilometers (185 miles) of the epicenter.

No reports of damage were immediately available.

A map of Tonga:

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of a little more than 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu.

It is more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off of Australia's east coast.

Sunday’s earthquake follows the 7.7 magnitude quake that struck central Myanmar on Friday and also sent powerful jolts into neighbouring China and Thailand.

A volunteer drives an excavator to help rescue operations near Maharmyatmuni pagoda after an earthquake in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025
A volunteer drives an excavator to help rescue operations near Maharmyatmuni pagoda after an earthquake in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025 (AP)

At least 1,700 people have been confirmed dead in Myanmar alone, 3,400 were injured and over 300 remained missing, the military-run government said on Sunday, as they continued to assess the full extent of the disaster.

The earthquake was the biggest to hit Myanmar since 1912, according to the United States Geological Survey, and has devastated civilian infrastructure including the main highway running up the spine of the country.

Many of the worst-hit areas have still not been reached by official agencies, with most rescue efforts being conducted by local residents removing rubble by hand.

The earthquake on Friday forced the junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing to issue a rare appeal for international aid and the military has allowed foreign governments to send their own aid workers into the country for the first time since the 2021 coup.

