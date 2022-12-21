For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Photos of some of 2022 most memorable moments on Earth taken from space have provided some of this year’s most dramatic images.

US-based Maxar, whose history can be traced back to the 1950s, has more than 90 satellites in orbit that provide communications, imagery and data.

With the outbreak of the Ukraine war, some of these photos have been more powerful than ever.

Here are 22 of the best of 2022:

1. The world’s largest active volcano erupted last month for the first time in nearly 40 years, prompting warnings to the island’s 200,000 residents that they might have to flee their homes.

The Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii sent out molten lava, ash and gas for nearly three weeks. It set nerves on edge among people on Hawaii who have lived through previous destructive eruptions. Historically, it has erupted every five-and-a-half years on average.

Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii erupted for nearly three weeks (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

2. Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US mainland, cut a swath of destruction across Florida and the Carolinas. Around 100 people are thought to have been killed as it downed trees, blew off roofs and shredded property, leaving thousands homeless. It also flooded areas and destroyed buildings and businesses.

Hurricane Ian is thought to have killed around 100 people (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

3. The International Space Station was forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris. The fragments came from an old satellite destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year, pieces of which have since been flying above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk, Nasa said.

The International Space Station had to dodge debris in space (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

4. A Christmas tree and nativity scene pictured in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

5. A key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia was hit by an explosion that killed three people, according to Russian authorities. The blast left the Kerch Bridge engulfed in plumes of smoke and flames. Russia later arrested eight people.

The aftermath of a key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia after it was hit by an explosion (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

6. Russian forces dropped a bomb on a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, where more than 1,000 civilians, including women and children, were sheltering. The building even had the Russian word for children on the pavement outside.

Satellite images show the extent of the devastation after Russian airstrike hits a theatre in Mariupol (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

7. Vehicles queuing to cross the border from Pakistan into Iran. The Islamic republic emerged as a trade route to cut transport times between Europe, western Asia and the Middle East.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

8. A traffic jam of about 10 miles was seen from space as Russians fled their country heading to Georgia after Vladimir Putin conscripted men to fight in Ukraine.

The traffic jam sparked by people trying to flee Russia could be seen from space (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

9. Crowds of mourners began to gather outside Buckingham Palace, central London, on the day of the late Queen’s funeral in September. It was one of the largest ever public events the Metropolitan Police had ever faced.

Well-wishers are pictured gathering outside Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s funeral (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

10. Huge queues of cars stretched for miles as they lined up to leave the Burning Man festival in Nevada, US – the first after three years of Covid delays.

Motorists queue as they try to leave Burning Man festival (Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

11, Russian military equipment captured – and some of it destroyed – was put on display on Ukrainian Independence Day in August. The show effectively became a mockery of Vladimir Putin.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

12. A military arms show in Kubinka, Russia, in August, included a SU-57 stealth fighter.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

13. A tower that will be used to launch – and catch – a Mars-bound Starship rocket by SpaceX, at its Starbase centre in Texas.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

14. A baseball stadium in Washington DC where spectators gathered for a Washington Nationals vs Miami Martins match.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

15. Russian troops seized the remote Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a largely uninhabited but strategically important strip of land in the Black Sea, on the first day of their invasion of Ukraine. Border guards defending it were praised for their bravery in standing their ground. The Russian forces later withdrew.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

16. A DC-10 air tanker dropping slurry to dampen wildfires east of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

17. Pyongyang pictured at night in April as preparations were made for celebrations of the anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

18. Bodies lay in the street in Ukraine’s Bucha where Russian troops pulled back. Mass graves of civilians were also found in the city, near Kyiv.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

19. Airborne combat vehicles seen in a military convoy approaching Kyiv, on 28 February, four days after Russia’s invasion.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

20. Lava filled a crater at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

21 The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on 4 February.

(Satellite image/2022 Maxar Technologies)

22. Before and after the main eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in the southern Pacific Ocean.