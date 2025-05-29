Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular Japanese bidet company has its sights set on the U.S. bottom.

Toto, which makes the Washlet – or bidet – has seen a dramatic increase in popularity of its products in America, all thanks to social media, The New York Times noted.

When the company launched its new kind of toilet seat in the 1980s featuring a small wand that sprays water, the innovation received a cold reception overseas in America. Americans, however, have more recently warmed to the idea of the Washlet, in part, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a time when everyone was panic-buying and toilet paper was a hot commodity, Americans in need turned to Toto’s Washlet, according to the report.

The company’s profits in America have grown more than eightfold over the past five years, and they hope to keep the momentum, the company’s president, Shinya Tamura, told the Times.

“I could have never imagined how popular Washlets would become overseas,” Tamura said, noting that the product took a moment to become popular in Japan, too.

open image in gallery Japanese company Toto, which makes the Washlet, has its sights set on growing popularity in America. ( AFP via Getty Images )

When the company first brought its Washlets to America in 1989, it was tough to advertise, Tamura said, recalling immense backlash over a 2007 Times Square billboard displaying a row of naked backsides.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Toto mainly sold Washlets through word-of-mouth marketing. The company’s annual sales in America were below $300 million in the late 2010s, less than half of what it made in China at the same time.

An industry report last year also showed that more than two in five renovating homeowners in the U.S. were choosing to install specialty features, such bidets - which shoot water up a person’s backside to clean instead of using traditional toilet paper.

The product was modeled after a bidet-like device used for medical purposes in the U.S. in the 1960s. When launched in Japan in 1980, it had washing and drying functions, as well as a heated seat. However, over the years, more features have been added, such as deodorizing and automatic flushes.

Now, the company has been left scrambling in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Tamura told the Times in an interview published Thursday.

open image in gallery Toto says it may have to raise prices if Trump’s tariffs are imposed. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Toto manufactures most of the bidets it sells in the U.S. in Thailand and Malaysia, countries Trump threatened to hit with additional tariffs before a U.S. trade court struck down most of his levies on Wednesday.

However, if the tariffs are imposed, Toto would likely have to raise its prices – at least for American customers, Tamura said.

“Even with tariffs, the United States will be the biggest growth market for us,” Tamura said.

The company hopes to more than double its Washlet sales in the U.S. by the end of 2027. Right now, similar style bidets only account for about 2.5 percent of American toilets, according to the report.

Another goal for Tamura is to win over New Yorkers. He told the Times: “As revenge, I kind of want to try Times Square again.”